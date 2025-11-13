Tuesday Student Takeover: Punahou Concerto Showcase 2026 Swan, Rylan, Max & Albert

Four seniors were chosen for this year's Class of 2026 Punahou Concerto Showcase: Swan Kim (viola), Albert Ko (viola), Max Shinno (violin), and Rylan Terayama (violin).

The Punahou Symphony Concerto Audition and the Punahou Concerto Showcase is a tradition for seniors in the orchestra, band and chorus departments. Swan, Albert, Max and Rylan wanted to do this Tuesday Student Takeover together to celebrate their accomplishments and look to the future.

Punahou Concerto Showcase will be held in February 2026 at Punahouʻs Dillingham Hall. punahou.edu