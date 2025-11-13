© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Tuesday Student Takeover: Punahou Concerto Showcase 2026 Swan, Rylan, Max & Albert

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Published November 13, 2025 at 12:47 PM HST

Four seniors were chosen for this year's Class of 2026 Punahou Concerto Showcase: Swan Kim (viola), Albert Ko (viola), Max Shinno (violin), and Rylan Terayama (violin).

The Punahou Symphony Concerto Audition and the Punahou Concerto Showcase is a tradition for seniors in the orchestra, band and chorus departments. Swan, Albert, Max and Rylan wanted to do this Tuesday Student Takeover together to celebrate their accomplishments and look to the future.

Punahou Concerto Showcase will be held in February 2026 at Punahouʻs Dillingham Hall. punahou.edu
Classical Music Conversations Tuesday Student TakeoverPunahou School
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Sharene Keli`ipunilei Lum Taba is a harpist and is married to Jazz bassist and educator, Dean Taba.
See stories by Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
