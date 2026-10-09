The Conversation: Guam goes to court; Punahou podcasters
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- David Henkin, Deputy Managing Attorney of Earthjustice, explains why Guam is taking the U.S. Air Force to court
- Jerry Gibson, President of the Hawaiʻi Hotel Alliance, discusses rising travel costs and troubling tourism numbers
- HPR interviews visitors in Waikīkī to learn how they’re coping with the costs of a Hawaiian vacation
- USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory geologist Katie Mulliken returns with the Volcano Minute | Listen Here
- Punahou School students share their honorable-mention earning entry into NPR’s Student Podcast Challenge