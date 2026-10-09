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The Conversation

The Conversation: Guam goes to court; Punahou podcasters

By Catherine Cruz,
Kevin AllenJacob Aloi
Published October 9, 2026 at 11:23 AM HST
A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, deployed from Ellsworth Air Force Base (AFB), S.D., arrives at Andersen AFB, Guam, on July 26, 2017.
Tech. Sgt. Richard Ebensberger
/
U.S. Air Force
A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, deployed from Ellsworth Air Force Base (AFB), S.D., arrives at Andersen AFB, Guam, on July 26, 2017.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • David Henkin, Deputy Managing Attorney of Earthjustice, explains why Guam is taking the U.S. Air Force to court
  • Jerry Gibson, President of the Hawaiʻi Hotel Alliance, discusses rising travel costs and troubling tourism numbers 
  • HPR interviews visitors in Waikīkī to learn how they’re coping with the costs of a Hawaiian vacation
  • USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory geologist Katie Mulliken returns with the Volcano Minute | Listen Here
  • Punahou School students share their honorable-mention earning entry into NPR’s Student Podcast Challenge
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The Conversation GuamEnvironmentMilitaryTourismvolcanoEducation
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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Kevin Allen
Kevin Allen is a producer on The Conversation. Contact Kevin at kallen@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Jacob Aloi
Jacob Aloi is the executive producer of HPR’s daily news program “The Conversation.” Contact Jacob at jaloi@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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