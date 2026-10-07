The Conversation: Tourism troubles; Wahine in the workforce
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- SFGATE Hawaii Contributing Editor Christine Hitt reports on declining tourism and why the “standard Hawaii vacation is over” | Full Story
- Hawaii Business Magazine’s Jennifer Ablan and Grant Nakasone talk about their 2026 Wahine Issue focusing on women in the workforce
- Honolulu Civil Beat’s Noelle Fujii-Oride reports on the ongoing recovery on Kauaʻi and Niʻihau after Hurricane Lowell | Read More
- For American Archives month, HPR looks back on an interview with Chicago Public Library Commissioner Chris Brown about new library in the Obama Presidential Center | Full Story (June 2026)