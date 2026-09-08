© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

The Conversation: Kauaʻi mayor assesses Hurricane Lowell damage; Updates on Oʻahu storm impacts

By Catherine Cruz,
Addis Belay
Published September 8, 2026 at 11:46 AM HST
Boulders seen blocking Kaumualiʻi Highway on Kekaha, Kauaʻi. (Sept. 8, 2026)
Hawaiʻi Department of Transportatio
Boulders seen blocking Kaumualiʻi Highway on Kekaha, Kauaʻi. (Sept. 8, 2026)
  • Kauaʻi Mayor Derek Kawakami talks about Hurricane Lowell's impact on the Garden Isle
  • HPR's Mark Ladao on storm updates
  • Honolulu Star-Advertiser's Kevin Knodell talks about fire departments' expanded disaster training | Full story
  • Honolulu Civil Beat's Stewart Yerton on the state's beleaguered business registration system | Full story
  • Kristi West, a lead researcher from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Health and Standing Lab, looked at stranded short-finned pilot whales
Tags
The Conversation Derek KawakamiKauaʻiWeatherSafety
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Addis Belay
Addis Belay is the 2026 Society of Professional Journalists Intern for The Conversation at Hawai’i Public Radio. Contact her at abelay@hawaiipublicradio.org
See stories by Addis Belay
More Episodes