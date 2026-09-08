The Conversation: Kauaʻi mayor assesses Hurricane Lowell damage; Updates on Oʻahu storm impacts
- Kauaʻi Mayor Derek Kawakami talks about Hurricane Lowell's impact on the Garden Isle
- HPR's Mark Ladao on storm updates
- Honolulu Star-Advertiser's Kevin Knodell talks about fire departments' expanded disaster training | Full story
- Honolulu Civil Beat's Stewart Yerton on the state's beleaguered business registration system | Full story
- Kristi West, a lead researcher from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Health and Standing Lab, looked at stranded short-finned pilot whales