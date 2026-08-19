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The Conversation

The Conversation: Restoring power after Lala; How to hurricane prep

By Robbie Dingeman, Maddie Bender
Published August 19, 2026 at 11:12 AM HST
A Hawaiian Electric worker looks at a fallen tree and damaged power line in Haʻikū on Aug. 17, 2026.
HECO
A Hawaiian Electric worker looks at a fallen tree and damaged power line in Haʻikū on Aug. 17, 2026.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • HPR’s Savannah Harriman-Pote reports on HECO’s progress restoring power to the islands
  • Peter Oshiro, head of the Hawaiʻi State Department of Health’s Food Safety ranch, advises on how to prepare food for a hurricane
  • Beth Amaro, of the Kauaʻi Island Utility Cooperative, shares how Hurricane Iniki left them battle ready for Lala and any storms to come 
  • Angelina Mercado, executive director of the Hawaiʻi State Coalition Against Domestic Violence, surveys domestic violence survivors and whether they feel the law protects them
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The Conversation Hurricane SeasonWeatherdisaster recoveryHawaiian Electric CompanyDomestic Violence
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Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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