The Conversation: Restoring power after Lala; How to hurricane prep
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- HPR’s Savannah Harriman-Pote reports on HECO’s progress restoring power to the islands
- Peter Oshiro, head of the Hawaiʻi State Department of Health’s Food Safety ranch, advises on how to prepare food for a hurricane
- Beth Amaro, of the Kauaʻi Island Utility Cooperative, shares how Hurricane Iniki left them battle ready for Lala and any storms to come
- Angelina Mercado, executive director of the Hawaiʻi State Coalition Against Domestic Violence, surveys domestic violence survivors and whether they feel the law protects them