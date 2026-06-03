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The Conversation

The Conversation: South Korea; Students’ graduation stories

By Bill Dorman,
DW Gibson
Published June 3, 2026 at 11:32 AM HST
K-pop fans arrive for the BTS World Tour outside Tokyo Dome, Friday, April 17, 2026, in Tokyo.
Eugene Hoshiko
/
AP
K-pop fans arrive for the BTS World Tour outside Tokyo Dome, Friday, April 17, 2026, in Tokyo.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Jean Lee, Presidential Chair of the East-West Center, discusses Hawaiʻi’s dependence on South Korea for jet fuel and the economic impact of global K-pop sensation BTS  
  • Hawaii Business Magazine’s Cynthia Wessendorf reports on the ‘disappearing affordable condos’ of Honolulu | Full Story
  • HPR’s DW Gibson unveils a new project to share the ups and down of high school life through testimony shared by Kapolei high school students in the days leading up to their graduation
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The Conversation AsiaSouth KoreaEconomyHousingEducation
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Bill Dorman
Bill Dorman is the executive editor and senior vice president of news. He first joined HPR in 2011.
See stories by Bill Dorman
DW Gibson
DW Gibson joined HPR as a producer on "The Conversation" and is now the executive producer of podcasts and multimedia. Contact him at dgibson@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by DW Gibson
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