The Conversation: South Korea; Students’ graduation stories
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Jean Lee, Presidential Chair of the East-West Center, discusses Hawaiʻi’s dependence on South Korea for jet fuel and the economic impact of global K-pop sensation BTS
- Hawaii Business Magazine’s Cynthia Wessendorf reports on the ‘disappearing affordable condos’ of Honolulu | Full Story
- HPR’s DW Gibson unveils a new project to share the ups and down of high school life through testimony shared by Kapolei high school students in the days leading up to their graduation