The Conversation: Space simulation; Memory Beads play
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- HPR’s Mark Ladao reports on Hawaiʻi farmers struggling to recover after severe damage from the Kona Low storms | Full Story
- Honolulu Civil Beat’s Chad Blair reports on the candidates campaigning for election in Hawaiʻi as the filing deadline to run approaches
- UH computer scientist Kim Binsted shares about a potential upgrade coming to the HI-SEAS program, which simulates missions to the moon and to Mars
- Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Kevin Knodell reports on recent the maritime military safety talks held between the U.S. and China in Hawaiʻi | Full Story
- Hawaiʻi-based playwright Diane Aoki talks about “Memory Beads,” her upcoming play about family connection and the fragility of memory premiering at the Kumu Kahua Theatre