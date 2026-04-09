The Conversation: Storm updates; Impact to farmers
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency Administrator James Barros shares how emergency officials are preparing for possible storm impacts
- Christian Zuckerman, vice president of the Hawaiʻi Farmers Union Foundation, discusses the needs of farmers in the wake of recent storms
- Kailua Music School co-owner Erin Smith shares highlights from a new album written and performed by Oʻahu's young musical talent