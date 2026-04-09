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The Conversation

The Conversation: Storm updates; Impact to farmers

By Catherine Cruz,
Kevin Allen
Published April 9, 2026 at 11:46 AM HST
Papaya trees on farm land next to Otake Camp were damaged after heavy flooding on Oʻahu's North Shore. (April 1, 2026)
Mark Ladao
/
HPR
Papaya trees on farm land next to Otake Camp were damaged after heavy flooding on Oʻahu's North Shore. (April 1, 2026)

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency Administrator James Barros shares how emergency officials are preparing for possible storm impacts
  • Christian Zuckerman, vice president of the Hawaiʻi Farmers Union Foundation, discusses the needs of farmers in the wake of recent storms
  • Kailua Music School co-owner Erin Smith shares highlights from a new album written and performed by Oʻahu's young musical talent
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The Conversation weatherAgricultureMusic
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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Kevin Allen
Kevin Allen is a producer on The Conversation. Contact Kevin at kallen@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Kevin Allen
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