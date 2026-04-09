Young Oʻahu rock stars prepare for launch of new album

A new potential chart-topper is about to hit the shelves: “Landslide Volume One,” brought to you by Kailua Music School.

The album is written and performed entirely by young Oʻahu talent, and it will be out on April 11 on all major streaming platforms.

HPR had the opportunity to stream an early preview of the new album on the airwaves. Listen along to the audio above for a sneak peek at the song “Until We Win” by the band Nevermind.

Kailua Music School was co-founded by Erin Smith three decades ago. In addition to instrument lessons, the program boasts a roster of more than 20 bands, all led by keiki who play real gigs in real venues, from Manifest in Honolulu's Chinatown to Capitol Modern.

HPR spoke with Erin Smith to learn more about the school and the musical talent they foster. Prior to coaching, she fronted local Maui rock band The Throwdowns, which opened for major acts like The Fray, Train and Panic! At the Disco.

To find out more about Kailua Music School, including information about its upcoming events and its summer program, you can check out their website here.

This story aired on The Conversation on April 9, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.