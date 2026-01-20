© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation: SCOTUS considers HI gun law; State Legislature

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie BenderDW Gibson
Published January 20, 2026 at 10:43 AM HST
  • Duke Law School Second Amendment scholar Hayley Lawrence discusses Wolford v. Lopez, a U.S. Supreme Court case challenging a 2023 Hawaiʻi law that bans firearms by default on private property
  • Honolulu Star-Advertiser Capitol Bureau Chief Dan Nakaso shares what to expect from state lawmakers in the upcoming legislative session | Full Story
  • State Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism Director Jimmy Tokioka corrects the record on a transfer of funds that caused a stir in a recent state Senate hearing
  • Honolulu Civil Beat's Stewart Yerton reports on Honolulu's lack of options to address rundown properties in Waikīkī | Full Story
  • Songwriter David LaMotte and cellist Diego Carneiro headline the ʻĀina Music Festival
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
DW Gibson
DW Gibson is a producer of The Conversation. Contact him at dgibson@hawaiipublicradio.org.
