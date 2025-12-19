The Conversation: Maui to phase out short-term rentals; Kauaʻi agriculture
- HPR's Catherine Cluett Pactol reports on what's next now that the Maui County Council has passed a measure to phase out short-term vacation rentals | Full Story
- Sierra Lynne Stone, a sixth-generation kalo farmer on the North Shore of Kauaʻi, shares how her family's farm has grown | Full Story
- Amateur bootlegger Ron Whitfield teams up with Nirvana archivist Nicholas Serra to digitize the band's concert at Pink's Garage in Honolulu | Full Story
- Honolulu Museum of Art curator Tory Laitila talks about his fascination with the breeze blocks, which are the focus of a new exhibition called "Let Tradewinds Flow" | Full Story