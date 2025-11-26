© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Gov. Josh Green; LA Angels new manager

By Catherine Cruz,
DW GibsonLillian Tsang
Published November 26, 2025 at 11:18 AM HST
U.S. Marines Combat Team conducts a 12-km hike during a training exercise at Pōhakuloa Training Area, Hawaiʻi, Jan. 23, 2025.
Corps Sgt. Michael Dahl
/
DVIDS
U.S. Marines Combat Team conducts a 12-km hike during a training exercise at Pōhakuloa Training Area, Hawaiʻi, Jan. 23, 2025.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Gov. Josh Green discusses military leases, the Trump administration's challenge to the Green Fee, and his recent meeting with the Western Governors' Association
  • HPR's Ashley Mizuo reports on how the state is responding to the federal rollback of housing protections
  • Kurt Suzuki takes over as manager of the Los Angeles Angels, making him the first person from Hawaiʻi to manage a Major League Baseball team
  • ʻUkulele virtuoso Taimane returns to the Blue Note Hawaiʻi after performances with the San Francisco Symphony | Get tickets
Tags
The Conversation Josh GreenMilitaryTrump AdministrationSportsMusic
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
DW Gibson
DW Gibson is a producer of The Conversation. Contact him at dgibson@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
More Episodes