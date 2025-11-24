© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Hawaiʻi's media; Chinatown eatery celebrated nationally

By Catherine Cruz
Published November 24, 2025 at 10:56 AM HST
Local and national newspapers with a phone in the center with the Twitter, X, logo
Krista Rados
/
HPR

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Local journalists Sophie Cocke and Janis Gin discuss the state of Hawaiʻi's media
  • HPR's Cassie Ordonio reports on a debate about depictions of Pacific Islander hair sparked by the trailer of the live-action "Moana" film
  • HPR's Catherine Cluett Pactol reports on the return of go-kart racing on Maui after a pandemic hiatus | Full Story
  • HPR contributor Sarah Burchard talks to Giovedi owner Jen Akiyoshi and chef Bao Tran about being named one of Bon Appétit's 20 best restaurants in the U.S.
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
