The Conversation: Hawaiʻi's media; Chinatown eatery celebrated nationally
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Local journalists Sophie Cocke and Janis Gin discuss the state of Hawaiʻi's media
- HPR's Cassie Ordonio reports on a debate about depictions of Pacific Islander hair sparked by the trailer of the live-action "Moana" film
- HPR's Catherine Cluett Pactol reports on the return of go-kart racing on Maui after a pandemic hiatus | Full Story
- HPR contributor Sarah Burchard talks to Giovedi owner Jen Akiyoshi and chef Bao Tran about being named one of Bon Appétit's 20 best restaurants in the U.S.