The Conversation: C-MORE Lab; Afterschool care programs
The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- C-MORE Lab Director David Karl reflects on the lab's greatest discoveries over the last 15 years
- Hawaiʻi Pacific University alumni Kaileiʻa Duriano and Collin Aldridge are the Nature Conservancy's newest Hawaiʻi Marine Fellows
- Honolulu Civil Beat's Stewart Yerton digs into Hawaiʻi's dependence on oil | Full Story
- Hawaiʻi Afterschool Alliance Executive Director Paula Adams talks about the demand for child care across the state