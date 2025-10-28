© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

UH Mānoa lab celebrates 15 years of deepening marine microbe knowledge

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published October 28, 2025 at 3:49 PM HST
The C-MORE Hale at the University of Hawaiʻi Mānoa.
University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa
The C-MORE Hale at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.

For a decade and a half, a shiny glass lab has been the center of the science of the sea. It has helped to better the understanding of Earth’s health and climate.

Saturday marked the 15th anniversary of the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s Daniel K. Inouye Center for Microbial Oceanography: Research and Education (C-MORE) Hale.

The Conversation spoke to David Karl, who has led the C-MORE lab in its microbial research, exploring biology and ecology. He talked about the political climate and looked ahead to the next 15 years of research.

This story aired on The Conversation on Oct. 28, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
Tags
The Conversation ScienceUniversity of Hawai‘iClimate Change
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Related Stories