UH Mānoa lab celebrates 15 years of deepening marine microbe knowledge

For a decade and a half, a shiny glass lab has been the center of the science of the sea. It has helped to better the understanding of Earth’s health and climate.

Saturday marked the 15th anniversary of the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s Daniel K. Inouye Center for Microbial Oceanography: Research and Education (C-MORE) Hale.

The Conversation spoke to David Karl, who has led the C-MORE lab in its microbial research, exploring biology and ecology. He talked about the political climate and looked ahead to the next 15 years of research.

This story aired on The Conversation on Oct. 28, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.