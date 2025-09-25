The Conversation: Hawaiʻi timeshares; Keiki author tells story of internment

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.



Jason Gamel, president and CEO of the American Resort Development Association, gives a snapshot of the timeshare landscape

Sociologist Sean Viña shares a new study on health disparities in psychedelic research

Author and illustrator Sharon Fujimoto-Johnson tells her family's story of internment during World War II in her new children's book "Shell Song"

