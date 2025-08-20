© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

The Conversation: Sen. Brian Schatz; Myths about WWII-era internment in Hawaiʻi

By Catherine Cruz,
DW Gibson
Published August 20, 2025 at 11:05 AM HST
FILE - Sen. Brian Schatz speaks during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool, File)
Andrew Harnik/AP
/
AP Pool
FILE - Sen. Brian Schatz speaks during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool, File)

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz shares what he's hearing from his constituents across the islands
  • HPR's Savannah Harriman-Pote reports an expert analysis that says elements of HECO's wildfire safety strategy are falling short | Full Story
  • Historian Alan Rosenfeld discusses myths about WWII-era internment in Hawaiʻi to mark 10 years since Honouliuli Interment Camp was named a national historic site | Attend tonight's webinar
Tags
The Conversation Brian SchatzHawaiian Electric CompanyTrump AdministrationHistory
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
DW Gibson
DW Gibson is a producer of The Conversation. Contact him at dgibson@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by DW Gibson
More Episodes