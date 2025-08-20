The Conversation: Sen. Brian Schatz; Myths about WWII-era internment in Hawaiʻi
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz shares what he's hearing from his constituents across the islands
- HPR's Savannah Harriman-Pote reports an expert analysis that says elements of HECO's wildfire safety strategy are falling short | Full Story
- Historian Alan Rosenfeld discusses myths about WWII-era internment in Hawaiʻi to mark 10 years since Honouliuli Interment Camp was named a national historic site | Attend tonight's webinar