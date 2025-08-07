© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Lahaina Jodo Mission; Renewable energy

By Catherine Cruz,
DW Gibson
Published August 7, 2025 at 11:39 AM HST
renewable energy
Caleb Jones/AP
/
AP
FILE - Windmills and solar panels are shown in Kahuku, Hawaiʻi on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones)

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Maya Hara, Executive Director of the Lahaina Jodo Mission, shares how she and her fellow congregants are honoring those who lost their lives in the Lahaina fire
  • HPR's Ashley Mizuo shares the latest on the Maui wildfire settlement agreement | Full Story
  • California Energy Commission Chair David Hochschild discusses the rollback of federal programs to support renewable energy | Attend David Hochschild's talk tonight
  • HPR contributor Neal Milner talks about influence of AI in our everyday lives
  • Violinist Clara Kim performs live at HPR's Atherton studio | Join the waitlist for tickets
Tags
The Conversation 2023 Maui firesEnergyEntertainmentTechnology
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
DW Gibson
DW Gibson is a producer of The Conversation. Contact him at dgibson@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by DW Gibson
