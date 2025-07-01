© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: UH Astronomy; Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority's history

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie Bender
Published July 1, 2025 at 11:06 AM HST
An aerial view of telescopes on Maunakea in February 1998.
Richard Wainscoat
/
University of Hawaiʻi Institute of Astronomy
An aerial view of telescopes on Maunakea in February 1998.

  • University of Hawaiʻi's Institute for Astronomy Director Doug Simons discusses the proposed federal funding cuts to science | Full Story
  • Honolulu Civil Beat's Chad Blair reports on Gov. Josh Green's decision to slash $110 million from the state budget, citing uncertainty about federal funding | Full Story
  • Former Gov. Ben Cayetano reflects on the origin of the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority as the agency faces restructuring | Read and listen to HPR's recent coverage of HTA
  • Waikīkī Improvement Association president Rick Egged discusses HTA's work over the last three decades | Full Story
  • Byron Goo of Tea Chest Hawaiʻi responds to Gov. Green's surprising move to sign into law a measure that regulates the māmaki tea industry
    | Full Story
The Conversation ScienceTourismHawaiʻi Tourism AuthorityAgriculture
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
