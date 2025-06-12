© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The House has voted to eliminate previously approved funding to public media. Here's what happens next, and how you can help protect HPR and all public media.
The Conversation

The Conversation: Public media funding; Immigration concerns in COFA communities

By Catherine Cruz,
DW GibsonMaddie Bender
Published June 12, 2025 at 11:27 AM HST
Adam Bowie
/
Flickr
  • HPR's Bill Dorman reports that U.S. House lawmakers have voted to cut funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting | Read the update from HPR's CEO Meredith Artley | Full Story
  • Advocate Austin Haleyalpiy with COFA CAN discusses concerns in the COFA community about immigration raids | Full Story
  • HPR's Ashley Mizuo reports on which measures Gov. Green may veto | Full Story
  • University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Oceanographer Nick Hawco shares research on how pollution from the steel industry is affecting a remote ocean ecosystem | Read the study | Full Story
  • Harpist Connie Uejio reflects on 44 years with the Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra | Full Story
Tags
The Conversation Trump AdministrationEnvironmentImmigrationMusic
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
DW Gibson
DW Gibson is a producer of The Conversation. Contact him at dgibson@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by DW Gibson
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
More Episodes