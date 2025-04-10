The Conversation: Measles; Student funds scholarships through recycling
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Dr. Jim Ireland, director of the Honolulu Emergency Services Department, provides the latest information on the confirmed case of measles on Oʻahu
- Scientist Astrid Delorme and cultural practitioner Kimeona Kane discuss how to conduct scientific research while protecting ancestral burial remains
- Myron B. Thompson Academy junior Genshu Price wins the Gloria Barron Prize for his work collecting money from recycled bottles and cans to fund scholarships
- Johannes Seidel, Hawaiʻi Forestry Operations director for Terraformation, discusses the construction of a new seed bank on Lānaʻi | Full Story