Bottles for scholarships: Hawaiʻi student wins national award for young heroes

Genshu Price is officially a hero. The charter school student from Hauʻula, Oʻahu, has been honored with a national prize for his community spirit and drive.

Price is the driving force behind Bottles4College, which he started when he was 10 years old. It has recycled more than 1.5 million bottles and cans, and raised nearly $22,000 in scholarship money for high school seniors.

The 17-year-old was one of the 2024 winners of the Gloria Barron Prize for Young Heroes. It celebrates those from across the U.S. and Canada who have made an impact on the environment and people's lives.

Price, a junior at Myron B. Thompson Academy, will graduate early to attend the Shidler College of Business at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.

HPR talked to Hawaiʻi's young hero to learn more about how Bottles4College came to be.

