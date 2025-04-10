© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bottles for scholarships: Hawaiʻi student wins national award for young heroes

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published April 10, 2025 at 2:23 PM HST
Myron B. Thompson Academy junior Genshu Price, right, with The Conversation host Catherine Cruz.
HPR
Myron B. Thompson Academy junior Genshu Price, right, with The Conversation host Catherine Cruz.

Genshu Price is officially a hero. The charter school student from Hauʻula, Oʻahu, has been honored with a national prize for his community spirit and drive.

Price is the driving force behind Bottles4College, which he started when he was 10 years old. It has recycled more than 1.5 million bottles and cans, and raised nearly $22,000 in scholarship money for high school seniors.

The 17-year-old was one of the 2024 winners of the Gloria Barron Prize for Young Heroes. It celebrates those from across the U.S. and Canada who have made an impact on the environment and people's lives.

Price, a junior at Myron B. Thompson Academy, will graduate early to attend the Shidler College of Business at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.

HPR talked to Hawaiʻi's young hero to learn more about how Bottles4College came to be.

Local News
Oʻahu Teenager Recycles to Help Students Reach College (2021)
The Associated Press

This interview aired on The Conversation on April 10, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. 
Tags
The Conversation Education
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Related Stories