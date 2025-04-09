© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: French diplomat visits Hawaiʻi; Peace Corps

By Catherine Cruz,
DW Gibson
Published April 9, 2025 at 11:10 AM HST
FILE - Downtown Honolulu fronted by Aloha Tower Marketplace.
Sophia McCullough
/
HPR
FILE - Downtown Honolulu fronted by Aloha Tower Marketplace.

  • Consul General of France in San Francisco Florian Cardinaux meets with military and state officials in Hawaiʻi amid global economic uncertainty
    Full Story
  Peace Corps volunteer Caroline Mackenzie shares details of the Department of Government Efficiency's visit to the Peace Corps headquarters in D.C. | Full Story
  Theater director Alex Munro discusses why a play about a 1913 murder is relevant to today's audiences | Get tickets to "Parade" at Manoa Valley Theater | Full Story
Tags
The Conversation Donald TrumpEntertainment
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation.
DW Gibson
DW Gibson is a producer of The Conversation.
