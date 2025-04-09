Mānoa Valley Theatre on why the musical 'Parade' resonates with today's audiences

Mānoa Valley Theatre is staging Hawaiʻi's first-ever production of the musical "Parade." The show tells the true story of a 1913 murder in Atlanta, Georgia. But it's not all doom and gloom.

There’s also a love story and a theme of looking past difficult circumstances to a brighter future. The production has been resonating with local audiences enough that the theatre has extended the show’s run through April 13.

The Conversation spoke with director Alex Munro about why the musical is important for today’s audiences.

This interview aired on The Conversation on April 9, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.