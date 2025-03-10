The Conversation: Hōkūleʻa's 50th birthday; Religious decline
- Polynesian Voyaging Society CEO Nainoa Thompson talks about the principles that have guided the organization’s work and how he views the next generation of voyagers | Full Story
- Native Hawaiian filmmaker Ty Sanga about her 2023 documentary “Hōkūleʻa: Finding the Language of the Navigator” | Full Story
- UH religious studies professor Jonathan Pettit on how a new report shows a stabilization in a previous steady decline of Americans identifying as religious | Pew Religious Affiliation Survey | Full Story
- Hawaiʻi Youth Symphony President & CEO Randy Wong shares how the organization is celebrating its 60th anniversary | Full Story