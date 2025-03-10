How do people identify their religious beliefs in Hawaiʻi?

In 2007, 78% of Americans identified as Christians and that number has been steadily declining over the past 18 years. A Pew Research Center report found that the decline has ended.

HPR talked to University of Hawaiʻi religious studies professor Jonathan Pettit about the findings and what the report can and can’t tell us about how people identify their religious beliefs in Hawaiʻi. According to the report, 60% of Hawaiʻi adults identify as Christians.

This interview aired on The Conversation on March 10, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.