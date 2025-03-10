© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How do people identify their religious beliefs in Hawaiʻi?

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By DW Gibson
Published March 10, 2025 at 3:25 PM HST
FILE - A parishioner prays at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in Reading, Pa., June 16, 2024.
Luis Andres Henao/AP
/
AP
FILE - A parishioner prays at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in Reading, Pa., June 16, 2024.

In 2007, 78% of Americans identified as Christians and that number has been steadily declining over the past 18 years. A Pew Research Center report found that the decline has ended.

HPR talked to University of Hawaiʻi religious studies professor Jonathan Pettit about the findings and what the report can and can’t tell us about how people identify their religious beliefs in Hawaiʻi. According to the report, 60% of Hawaiʻi adults identify as Christians.

This interview aired on The Conversation on March 10, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
Tags
The Conversation ReligionUniversity of Hawai‘i
DW Gibson
DW Gibson is a producer of The Conversation. Contact him at dgibson@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by DW Gibson
Related Stories