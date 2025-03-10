Hawaiʻi Youth Symphony marks 60 years of championing music education

This Wednesday evening, the Hawaiʻi Youth Symphony will be playing alongside members of the Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra in a return to the Blaisdell Concert Hall, which has been undergoing much needed renovations. It’s a homecoming of sorts for the youth symphony.

HPR talked to Hawaiʻi Youth Symphony President and CEO Randy Wong about how the organization is celebrating its 60th anniversary in our community.

The concert at 7:30 p.m. is free and open to the public.

This interview aired on The Conversation on March 10, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.