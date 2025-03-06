The Conversation: Kauaʻi Mayor Derek Kawakami; 'Ride the Cyclone' musical
- Kauaʻi Mayor Derek Kawakami responds to questions from HPR listeners ahead of his state of the county address next week | Full Story
- HPR's Ashley Mizuo reports on which hot button bills are still have a shot at passing this legislative session | Full Story
- HPR contributor Neal Milner explains the concept of "anticipatory obedience" and why it may be cause for concern | Full Story
Directors Audrey Castañeda Walker and Lexi Scarborough and cast member Brooke Nakama share a preview of the "delightfully weird" musical "Ride the Cyclone"