The Conversation

The Conversation: Illegal fireworks; ʻUlu's ties to Brazil's slave trade

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie Bender
Published January 14, 2025 at 11:41 AM HST
ʻUlu, or breadfruit, has been a longstanding local staple in Hawaiian cuisine for centuries.
  • Gov. Josh Green lays out the plan to deal with illegal fireworks and Hawaiʻi Attorney General Anne Lopez discusses challenges with current laws around illegal aerials | Full Story
  • Lions Club's Jennifer Shintani shares an opportunity to put old glasses to good use | Donate your eyeglasses | Full Story
  • Dr. Corrie Miller explains the Aiona Project, which seeks to understand how the vaginal microbiome shapes health | Join the Aiona Project | Full Story
  • Filmmaker Haider Rifaat documents the systemic oppression of women and girls in Pakistan in a new short film "In Shackles" | Watch the film's premiere | Full Story
  • Neal Uno and Julia Ávila with the National Tropical Botanical Garden's Breadfruit Institute share tips on cultivating ʻulu and its ties to Brazil | Full Story
The Conversation Safety Public Health Agriculture
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
