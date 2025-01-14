Have old eyeglasses to get rid of? This Lions Club drive will take them

Chances are you may have a pair of old glasses sitting around in your house. Your prescription may have changed or you wanted to update your frames.

Well, those old glasses could be put to good use to help someone else who may not be able to afford a new pair of specs.

The Lions Club is holding its annual drive this weekend to collect old glasses and send them to those in need in places like Cambodia, Samoa and Afghanistan.

HPR talked to Jennifer Shintani, who is with the Lions Club committee Lions In Sight, about the mission and beginnings of the service club.

Spare prescriptions, regular sunglasses and hearing aids will be accepted this weekend at Walmart stores across the state and at select shopping malls. For more information, click here.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Jan. 14, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.