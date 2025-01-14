Short documentary at UH shares oppression of Pakistani women

The film's poster depicts an ordinary woman in Pakistan. The short documentary "In Shackles" debuts next week at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa's Hamilton Library. The premiere is sponsored by several UH centers and a policy think tank in Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan.

The Conversation spoke with graduate student and filmmaker Haider Rifaat about the film. He hails from the Middle East and felt compelled to tell this story about forced marriages and the plight of young girls and women.

To learn more and sign up for the premiere on Jan. 24, click here.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Jan. 14, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.