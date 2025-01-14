© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
UH research into the vaginal microbiome needs local volunteers

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Maddie Bender
Published January 14, 2025 at 1:35 PM HST
Dr. Corrie Miller, right, with HPR's Maddie Bender
It’s now understood that up to 90% of all the cells in the human body aren’t human at all — they’re bacteria and fungi that live in us and on us.

This collection of microorganisms, known as our microbiomes, is like fingerprints. No two are exactly alike. A new project seeks to understand the microbiome of the vagina — and it’s asking for volunteers.

Dr. Corrie Miller is an assistant professor of reproductive medicine at the University of Hawaiʻi John A. Burns School of Medicine. HPR spoke to her about the Aiona project.

To get involved in the project, click here.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Jan. 14, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. 
