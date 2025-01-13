© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation
The Conversation

The Conversation: Office of Hawaiian Affairs; How to name a quasi-moon

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie Bender
Published January 13, 2025 at 12:31 PM HST
AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy
An image of Kai Kahele when he was a senator on the opening day of the 2020 Hawaiʻi State Legislature. ( Jan. 15, 2020)
  • Office of Hawaiian Affairs board chair Kai Kahele discusses the agency's legislative priorities | Full Story
  • HPR's Cassie Ordonio reports on how this legislative session could shape public education | Full Story
  • National Tropical Botanical Garden Director of Communications David Bryant discusses a program to get communities involved in conservation | Full Story
  • Castle High School teacher Maya Sullivan and student Hali’a Tom-Jardine share their experience on a star-studded panel tasked with naming a new quasi-moon | Full Story
Tags
The Conversation State LegislatureOffice of Hawaiian AffairsEducationEnvironment
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
More Episodes