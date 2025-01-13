© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Castle High School student and teacher help name a quasi-moon

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Maddie Bender
Published January 13, 2025 at 1:49 PM HST
Teacher Maya Sullivan, left, with student Hali’a Tom-Jardine.
HPR
Teacher Maya Sullivan, left, with student Haliʻa Tom-Jardine.

A global contest to name a space rock orbiting Earth concluded Monday, and a student and teacher at Oʻahu's Castle High School played a key role in the deliberation.

Special education teacher Maya Sullivan and 11th grader Haliʻa Tom-Jardine took part in a panel to name a quasi-moon.

They were selected by Radiolab and the International Astronomical Union to be on a star-studded panel that also featured Bill Nye the Science Guy and actor Penn Badgley.

The Conversation spoke to Sullivan and Tom-Jardine about their experience and what goes into naming a space rock.

The final name? Cardea. To find more information about the quasi-moon’s new name, click here.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Jan. 13, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. 
Tags
The Conversation ScienceEducationAstronomy
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
