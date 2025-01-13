Castle High School student and teacher help name a quasi-moon

A global contest to name a space rock orbiting Earth concluded Monday, and a student and teacher at Oʻahu's Castle High School played a key role in the deliberation.

Special education teacher Maya Sullivan and 11th grader Haliʻa Tom-Jardine took part in a panel to name a quasi-moon.

They were selected by Radiolab and the International Astronomical Union to be on a star-studded panel that also featured Bill Nye the Science Guy and actor Penn Badgley.

The Conversation spoke to Sullivan and Tom-Jardine about their experience and what goes into naming a space rock.

The final name? Cardea. To find more information about the quasi-moon’s new name, click here.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Jan. 13, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.