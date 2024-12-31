© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: 2024 in review

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie BenderLillian Tsang
Published December 31, 2024 at 10:37 AM HST
Joint Task Force-Red Hill roving security and fire watch team members patrol the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility on Nov. 7, 2023. (DoD photo)
Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier/Joint Task Force Red Hill
/
Digital
Joint Task Force-Red Hill roving security and fire watch team members patrol the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility on Nov. 7, 2023. (DoD photo)

As we wrap up the year, The Conversation is revisiting some of its top stories from 2024, including Red Hill developments, ambitious conservation efforts, and insights from acclaimed local artists:

  • Navy Vice Adm. John Wade, commander of the Joint Task Force Red Hill, turns over the reins to Rear Adm. Stephen Barnett to lead the next phase of shutting down the 80-year-old fuel facility | Full Story
  • Navy Lt. Cmdr. and Red Hill whistleblower Shannon Bencs reacts to the Department of Defense Office report on the 2021 fuel spills at the Red Hill underground fuel storage facility | Full Story
  • Hawaiian Endangered Bird Conservation Program Manager Hannah Bailey talks about prepping captivity raised ‘alalā for release on Maui for the first time | Full Story
  • Artist and McKinley graduate ‘Īmaikalani Kalahele is one of seven students and three teachers featured in the exhibit, "Home of the Tigers" which explores the impact Honolulu's oldest public high school has on contemporary art in Hawaiʻi | Full Story
Tags
The Conversation Navy Red Hill Underground Fuel Storage FacilityEnvironment
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
