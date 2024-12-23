© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Avian flu surveillance; Filipino community after Lahaina fire

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell SubionoMaddie Bender
Published December 23, 2024 at 11:19 AM HST
A commuter bus from Wailuku passes by Lahaina as Elsie Rosales travels across the island to her workplace on July 9, 2024. Rosales, who lost her home in Lahaina in the August 2023 wildfire, now lives in Kahului and gets up several hours earlier to make her commute, which includes an hour-long bus ride to Lahaina.
Lindsey Wasson
/
AP
A commuter bus from Wailuku passes by Lahaina as Elsie Rosales travels across the island to her workplace on July 9, 2024. Rosales lost her home in Lahaina in the August 2023 wildfire.

  • Julianna Lenoch, the National Wildlife Disease Program coordinator for the U.S. Department of Agriculture, on its avian flu surveillance | Full Story
  • Nadine Ortega, executive director of Tagnawa, shares what the organization found in a report about the Filipino community's recovery after the Lahaina fire | Full Story
  • Ka’ū High School senior Nyori Noelle Soriano, junior Kona Smith and teacher Ulu Makuakane recall their trip to New York City to present to the National Recycling Congress | Full Story
  • Slack key master Jeff Peterson shares his new Christmas album | Full Story
Tags
The Conversation Public Health2023 Maui firesEnvironmentMusic
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, Russell Subiono has spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. He was previously the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Contact him at rsubiono@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
