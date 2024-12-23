The Conversation: Avian flu surveillance; Filipino community after Lahaina fire
- Julianna Lenoch, the National Wildlife Disease Program coordinator for the U.S. Department of Agriculture, on its avian flu surveillance | Full Story
- Nadine Ortega, executive director of Tagnawa, shares what the organization found in a report about the Filipino community's recovery after the Lahaina fire | Full Story
- Ka’ū High School senior Nyori Noelle Soriano, junior Kona Smith and teacher Ulu Makuakane recall their trip to New York City to present to the National Recycling Congress | Full Story
- Slack key master Jeff Peterson shares his new Christmas album | Full Story