© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Slack key musician Jeff Peterson releases first Christmas album

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published December 23, 2024 at 2:20 PM HST
Slack key musician Jeff Peterson's newly released Christmas album cover.
Jeff Peterson
Slack key musician Jeff Peterson's newly released Christmas album cover.

In between touring the world this year, musician Jeff Peterson released a new album that includes a collection of instrumental Christmas music.

The slack key musician shared that he had wanted to make his own Christmas album for years. HPR talked to Peterson about the new album and the process behind creating it.

To listen to the album, click here.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Dec. 23, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. 
Tags
The Conversation MusicEntertainment
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Related Stories