Hawaiʻi Island school shares new zero-waste program at New York convention

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published December 23, 2024 at 2:36 PM HST
Ka’ū High School students before their trip to New York City to give a presentation to the National Recycling Congress.
The Kaʻū Calendar
A group of Ka’ū High School students recently traveled to New York City to give a presentation to the National Recycling Congress. They shared information about their school’s new zero-waste program — the “Hawaiʻi Youth Clean Stream Campaign and Waste-to-Wealth Initiative.”

The first phase of the program aims to divert cafeteria food waste from the landfill. For some of the group, it was their first trip to a big city.

HPR talked to senior Nyori Noelle Soriano, junior Kona Smith and teacher Ulu Makuakane about the zero waste program and their experience in New York.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Dec. 23, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. 
Tags
The Conversation EnvironmentEducationChildren
Russell Subiono
Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, Russell Subiono has spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. He was previously the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Contact him at rsubiono@hawaiipublicradio.org.
