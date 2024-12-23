Hawaiʻi Island school shares new zero-waste program at New York convention

A group of Ka’ū High School students recently traveled to New York City to give a presentation to the National Recycling Congress. They shared information about their school’s new zero-waste program — the “Hawaiʻi Youth Clean Stream Campaign and Waste-to-Wealth Initiative.”

The first phase of the program aims to divert cafeteria food waste from the landfill. For some of the group, it was their first trip to a big city.

HPR talked to senior Nyori Noelle Soriano, junior Kona Smith and teacher Ulu Makuakane about the zero waste program and their experience in New York.

