Photos: Cleanup and recovery in Lahaina 1 year after the fires

Lahaina residents have combed the ashes for mementos, worried about where they would sleep, and tried to find a way to grieve amid the great, unsettling devastation.

They have faced a year of challenges, practical and emotional, since the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century decimated the historic town on Aug. 8, 2023.

Thursday marks one year since the fire killed at least 102 people and destroyed homes and businesses. Over a thousand residential and commercial lots have since been cleared of ash and debris, but much work remains to rebuild safely.

These recent photos of the town and its residents share the ongoing recovery and healing process:

Cassie Ordonio / HPR Only a mailbox and a rock wall remain of a burned-down property in Lahaina about one year after the deadly wildfires. (July 17, 2024)

Mengshin Lin / AP An aerial view shows the burn zone along Lahainaluna Road after the completion of residential primary debris removal on Saturday, July 6, 2024, in Lahaina, Hawaiʻi. In June, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said that 1,228 of the approximately 1,399 residential properties in the debris removal program have been cleared. Over 700 lots have been returned to the county to allow homeowners to begin the rebuilding process.

Cassie Ordonio / HPR The burned Weinberg Court Apartments on Honoapiʻilani Highway in Lahaina on July 17, 2024, about one year after the deadly Aug. 8 wildfires.

Lindsey Wasson / AP Leola Vierra stands for a portrait at the now-cleared site of her former home on July 10, 2024, in Lahaina, Hawaiʻi. Last month, Vierra secured a six-month lease while they wait to someday rebuild on their property. “I have been so depressed ever since my husband passed, and I can feel my mind and my memory all going downhill,” she said. "With this new home, I think I will be able to accept more things now, because it seems like I’m on the right track.”

Cassie Ordonio / HPR The Lahaina Shores Beach Resort on July 17, 2024, about one year after the deadly Aug. 8 wildfires. Though the structure is still standing, the hotel and the surrounding area remain closed to visitors.

AP / FR172028 AP This combination of photos shows the historic Lahaina banyan tree right after the Lahaina wildfire in August 2023, top and bottom left, and a little under one year later on July 6, 2024, top and bottom right. The sprawling tree survived the blaze, and thanks to the efforts of arborists and dedicated volunteers, parts of it are growing in a sign of resilient life.

Catherine Cluett Pactol / HPR Only the concrete frame of the Old Lahaina Courthouse remains after a fire burned most of the historic building one year ago. (Aug. 2, 2024)

Lindsey Wasson / AP The Rev. Ai Hironaka looks down at his former temple and residence, the Lahaina Hongwanji Mission, destroyed in the 2023 wildfires, Sunday, July 7, 2024, in Lahaina, Hawaiʻi. Hironaka escaped the wildfire with his family but lost his temple and all their belongings in the blaze. He now lives across the island at Kahului Hongwanji Mission, serving as resident minister. He performs much of the same work he did at the Hongwanji Mission in Lahaina: leading ceremonies and counseling members, including fire survivors.

Sophia McCullough / HPR A Lahaina Strong sign adorned with lei sits next to the memorial crosses above Lahaina Bypass on July 19, 2024.

Cassie Ordonio / HPR Items made of stone sit in Lahaina on July 17, 2024, after surviving the deadly wildfires about one year ago.

Cassie Ordonio / HPR The residential lots on this Lahaina cul-de-sac have been cleared of ash and debris. A burned metal basketball hoop remains. (July 17, 2024)

Catherine Cluett Pactol / HPR Crews remove the remnants of the Spinnaker apartment building on Waineʻe Street in Lahaina on Aug. 2, 2024.

Mengshin Lin / AP A general view of the burn zone along Front Street after the completion of residential primary debris removal and the beginning of commercial debris removal, July 6, 2024, in Lahaina, Hawaiʻi.

Lindsey Wasson / AP A commuter bus from Wailuku passes by Lahaina as Elsie Rosales travels across the island to her workplace on July 9, 2024. Rosales, who lost her home in Lahaina in the August 2023 wildfire, now lives in Kahului and gets up several hours earlier to make her commute, which includes an hour-long bus ride to Lahaina.

Sophia McCullough / HPR Memorial crosses honoring those who died in the Lahaina fire stand above the Lahaina Bypass road on July 19, 2024.

Tori DeJournett / HPR A sign reading "Lahaina, Love, Respect, Protect" is bolted to a pole outside Lahaina town on July 19, 2024.

This story was produced by Sophia McCullough with photos from Catherine Cluett Pactol, Tori DeJournett, Sophia McCullough, Cassie Ordonio and The Associated Press.