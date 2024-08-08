© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Photos: Cleanup and recovery in Lahaina 1 year after the fires

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff,
The Associated Press
Published August 8, 2024 at 9:45 AM HST
The Lahaina Banyan Tree, with the remnants of the Old Lahaina Courthouse in the background, stands with new leaves after a wall of flames scorched the 151-year-old tree along the historic town's Front Street one year ago. (Aug. 2, 2024)
Catherine Cluett Pactol
/
HPR
The Lahaina Banyan Tree, with the remnants of the Old Lahaina Courthouse in the background, stands with new leaves after a wall of flames scorched the 151-year-old tree along the historic town's Front Street one year ago. (Aug. 2, 2024)

Lahaina residents have combed the ashes for mementos, worried about where they would sleep, and tried to find a way to grieve amid the great, unsettling devastation.

They have faced a year of challenges, practical and emotional, since the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century decimated the historic town on Aug. 8, 2023.

Thursday marks one year since the fire killed at least 102 people and destroyed homes and businesses. Over a thousand residential and commercial lots have since been cleared of ash and debris, but much work remains to rebuild safely.

These recent photos of the town and its residents share the ongoing recovery and healing process:

An image of Lahaina town about one year after the deadly wildfires. (July 17, 2024)
Cassie Ordonio
/
HPR
Only a mailbox and a rock wall remain of a burned-down property in Lahaina about one year after the deadly wildfires. (July 17, 2024)
An aerial view shows the burn zone along Lahainaluna Road after the completion of residential primary debris removal on Saturday, July 6, 2024, in Lahaina, Hawaiʻi. (AP Photo/Mengshin Lin)
Mengshin Lin
/
AP
An aerial view shows the burn zone along Lahainaluna Road after the completion of residential primary debris removal on Saturday, July 6, 2024, in Lahaina, Hawaiʻi. In June, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said that 1,228 of the approximately 1,399 residential properties in the debris removal program have been cleared. Over 700 lots have been returned to the county to allow homeowners to begin the rebuilding process.
The burned Weinberg Court Apartments on Honoapiʻilani Highway in Lahaina on July 17, 2024, about one year after the deadly Aug. 8 wildfires.
Cassie Ordonio
/
HPR
The burned Weinberg Court Apartments on Honoapiʻilani Highway in Lahaina on July 17, 2024, about one year after the deadly Aug. 8 wildfires.
Leola Vierra stands for a portrait at the now-cleared site of her former home on July 10, 2024, in Lahaina, Hawaiʻi. Last month, Vierra secured a six-month lease while they wait to someday rebuild on their property. “I have been so depressed ever since my husband passed, and I can feel my mind and my memory all going downhill,” she said. "With this new home, I think I will be able to accept more things now, because it seems like I’m on the right track.”
Lindsey Wasson
/
AP
Leola Vierra stands for a portrait at the now-cleared site of her former home on July 10, 2024, in Lahaina, Hawaiʻi. Last month, Vierra secured a six-month lease while they wait to someday rebuild on their property. “I have been so depressed ever since my husband passed, and I can feel my mind and my memory all going downhill,” she said. "With this new home, I think I will be able to accept more things now, because it seems like I’m on the right track.”

A person talks with a driver in front of destroyed shops on Front Street, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaiʻi. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Local News
Photos: A closer look at the heart of Lahaina 4 months after deadly wildfire
HPR News Staff
The Lahaina Shores Beach Resort on July 17, 2024, about one year after the deadly Aug. 8 wildfires. Though the structure is still standing, the hotel and the surrounding area remain closed to visitors.
Cassie Ordonio
/
HPR
The Lahaina Shores Beach Resort on July 17, 2024, about one year after the deadly Aug. 8 wildfires. Though the structure is still standing, the hotel and the surrounding area remain closed to visitors.
This combination of photos shows the historic Lahaina banyan tree right after the Lahaina wildfire in August 2023, top and bottom left, and a little under one year later on July 6, 2024, top and bottom right. When a deadly wildfire tore through Lahaina last August, the wall of flames threatened the 150-year-old banyan tree along the historic town's Front Street. But the sprawling tree survived the blaze, and thanks to the efforts of arborists and dedicated volunteers, parts of it are growing in a sign of resilient life.
AP
/
FR172028 AP
This combination of photos shows the historic Lahaina banyan tree right after the Lahaina wildfire in August 2023, top and bottom left, and a little under one year later on July 6, 2024, top and bottom right. The sprawling tree survived the blaze, and thanks to the efforts of arborists and dedicated volunteers, parts of it are growing in a sign of resilient life.
Only the concrete frame of the Old Lahaina Courthouse remains after a fire burned most of the historic building one year ago. (Aug. 2, 2024)
Catherine Cluett Pactol
/
HPR
Only the concrete frame of the Old Lahaina Courthouse remains after a fire burned most of the historic building one year ago. (Aug. 2, 2024)

Kahu ʻĀnela Rosa (left) pictured in Waiola Church in 2022 compared to the church after the August fires (right).
Local News
Minister reflects on year since Waiola Church burned in Lahaina fire
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
The Rev. Ai Hironaka looks down at his former temple and residence, the Lahaina Hongwanji Mission, destroyed in the 2023 wildfires, Sunday, July 7, 2024, in Lahaina, Hawaiʻi. Hironaka escaped the wildfire with his family but lost his temple and all their belongings in the blaze. He now lives across the island at Kahului Hongwanji Mission, serving as resident minister. He performs much of the same work he did at the Hongwanji Mission in Lahaina: leading ceremonies and counseling members, including fire survivors.
Lindsey Wasson
/
AP
The Rev. Ai Hironaka looks down at his former temple and residence, the Lahaina Hongwanji Mission, destroyed in the 2023 wildfires, Sunday, July 7, 2024, in Lahaina, Hawaiʻi. Hironaka escaped the wildfire with his family but lost his temple and all their belongings in the blaze. He now lives across the island at Kahului Hongwanji Mission, serving as resident minister. He performs much of the same work he did at the Hongwanji Mission in Lahaina: leading ceremonies and counseling members, including fire survivors.
A Lahaina Strong sign adorned with lei sits next to memorial crosses above Lahaina Bypass on July 19, 2024.
Sophia McCullough
/
HPR
A Lahaina Strong sign adorned with lei sits next to the memorial crosses above Lahaina Bypass on July 19, 2024.
An image of Lahaina town about one year after the deadly wildfires. (July 17, 2024)
Cassie Ordonio
/
HPR
Items made of stone sit in Lahaina on July 17, 2024, after surviving the deadly wildfires about one year ago.
A burned metal basketball hoop stands in a cul de sac on July 17, 2024.
Cassie Ordonio
/
HPR
The residential lots on this Lahaina cul-de-sac have been cleared of ash and debris. A burned metal basketball hoop remains. (July 17, 2024)
Crews remove the remnants of the Spinnaker apartment building on Waineʻe Street in Lahaina on Aug. 7, 2024.
Catherine Cluett Pactol
/
HPR
Crews remove the remnants of the Spinnaker apartment building on Waineʻe Street in Lahaina on Aug. 2, 2024.

Keao Shaw, almost a year after the deadly Lahaina fires destroyed his boats and business, talks to HPR about what he learned.
Local News
Lahaina boat captain prioritizes family and new home a year after the fire
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
A general view of the burn zone along Front Street after the completion of residential primary debris removal and the beginning of commercial debris removal, July 6, 2024, in Lahaina, Hawaiʻi.
Mengshin Lin
/
AP
A general view of the burn zone along Front Street after the completion of residential primary debris removal and the beginning of commercial debris removal, July 6, 2024, in Lahaina, Hawaiʻi.
A commuter bus from Wailuku passes by Lahaina as Elsie Rosales travels across the island to her workplace on July 9, 2024. Rosales, who lost her home in Lahaina in the August 2023 wildfire, now lives in Kahului and gets up several hours earlier to make her commute, which includes an hour-long bus ride to Lahaina.
Lindsey Wasson
/
AP
A commuter bus from Wailuku passes by Lahaina as Elsie Rosales travels across the island to her workplace on July 9, 2024. Rosales, who lost her home in Lahaina in the August 2023 wildfire, now lives in Kahului and gets up several hours earlier to make her commute, which includes an hour-long bus ride to Lahaina.
Sophia McCullough
/
HPR
Memorial crosses honoring those who died in the Lahaina fire stand above the Lahaina Bypass road on July 19, 2024.
A sign reading "Lahaina, Love, Respect, Protect" is bolted to a pole outside Lahaina town on July 19, 2024.
Tori DeJournett
/
HPR
A sign reading "Lahaina, Love, Respect, Protect" is bolted to a pole outside Lahaina town on July 19, 2024.

Read and listen to more HPR coverage of the Maui wildfires:

A resident looks at the remnants of her home for the first time, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, in Lāhainā, Hawaiʻi. (AP Photo/Mengshin Lin)
2023 Maui fires
A wildfire burned through the town of Lahaina on Maui in August, causing loss of life, property and cultural landmarks. Here are HPR's latest stories on the fires and the ongoing cleanup efforts.

This story was produced by Sophia McCullough with photos from Catherine Cluett Pactol, Tori DeJournett, Sophia McCullough, Cassie Ordonio and The Associated Press.
Tags
Local News 2023 Maui firesMaui
HPR News Staff
See stories by HPR News Staff
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.
See stories by The Associated Press
Related Stories