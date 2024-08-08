Photos: Cleanup and recovery in Lahaina 1 year after the fires

Lahaina residents have combed the ashes for mementos, worried about where they would sleep, and tried to find a way to grieve amid the great, unsettling devastation.
They have faced a year of challenges, practical and emotional, since the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century decimated the historic town on Aug. 8, 2023.
Thursday marks one year since the fire killed at least 102 people and destroyed homes and businesses. Over a thousand residential and commercial lots have since been cleared of ash and debris, but much work remains to rebuild safely.
These recent photos of the town and its residents share the ongoing recovery and healing process:
Eight Coast Guard members were recently honored for their brave rescue efforts on Aug. 8, 2023, and in the days that followed. They aren't trained for fires, but they jumped into action and did what they could to rescue people who had fled to the ocean to escape. The Conversation's Catherine Cruz has more.
In the aftermath of the Lahaina wildfire, many wondered what would happen to the land. Rumors started to swirl that the government was going to take possession. It was out of those concerns that the Lahaina Community Land Trust was formed last November.