The Conversation: A panel discussion on what the election results mean for Hawaiʻi
HPR will be broadcasting live special coverage of Vice President Kamala Harris' first post-election remarks at 11 a.m. Then, The Conversation's panel of guests will discuss what the election results mean for Hawaiʻi.
Our guests are:
- Ashley Mizuo, HPR's government reporter
- Neal Milner, HPR contributing editor and political commentator
- Colin Moore, University of Hawaiʻi associate professor and political commentator