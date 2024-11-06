© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: A panel discussion on what the election results mean for Hawaiʻi

By Bill Dorman
Published November 6, 2024 at 10:44 AM HST
This combination of file photos shows Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, left, speaking at a campaign rally in Charlotte, N.C., on Sept. 12, 2024, and Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaking at a town hall campaign event in Warren, Mich., on Sept. 27, 2024. (AP Photo)

HPR will be broadcasting live special coverage of Vice President Kamala Harris' first post-election remarks at 11 a.m. Then, The Conversation's panel of guests will discuss what the election results mean for Hawaiʻi.

Our guests are:

  • Ashley Mizuo, HPR's government reporter
  • Neal Milner, HPR contributing editor and political commentator
  • Colin Moore, University of Hawaiʻi associate professor and political commentator
