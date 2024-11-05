The Conversation: Election Day; Hawaiʻi sees growth in salon industry
- HPR's Ashley Mizuo reports on efforts of Hawaiʻi Democrats to rally voters in swing states | Full Story
- Esther Yoo, director of the Refugee & Immigration Law Clinic at the William S. Richardson School of Law, discusses what this election means for immigration policy
- Kūhaʻo Zane of Sig Zane Designs and Kamuela Enos of the University of Hawaiʻi's Office of Indigenous Knowledge and Innovation highlight how traditional Hawaiian practices can help us fix today's world | Livestream Friday's talk on Indigenous innovation
- Barber Vincent Holloway talks about how the global growth in salon services is affecting the hair industry in Hawaiʻi | Attend Aloha Together Group's expo