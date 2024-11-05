New group aims to build stronger hair industry in Hawaiʻi

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global salon services market is estimated to jump in value from $230 billion in 2023 to $380 billion by 2030.

That growth is being felt here in our islands, leading to the creation of the Aloha Together Group — or ATG. It aims to build a stronger hair industry in Hawaiʻi by creating more opportunities for locals.

Vincent Holloway is ATG’s vice president of marketing and media. He’s also a graduate of the Hawaiʻi Institute of Hair Design and has been a barber for eight years.

He grew up in Brooklyn, New York, and is better known to his clients by his nickname — Smurff. HPR talked with Smurff about the growing hair industry in the state.

The family-friendly ATG Hawaii Hair and Lifestyle Expo takes place this Sunday at the Neal Blaisdell Center.

