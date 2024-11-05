© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
To our Hilo listeners: HPR-1 and HPR-2 are off the air due to a power outage. HELCO is working on restoring power ASAP.

New group aims to build stronger hair industry in Hawaiʻi

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published November 5, 2024 at 1:54 PM HST
ATGʻs Vincent “Smurff” Holloway, right, with HPRʻs Russell Subiono.
HPR
ATGʻs Vincent “Smurff” Holloway, right, with HPRʻs Russell Subiono.

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global salon services market is estimated to jump in value from $230 billion in 2023 to $380 billion by 2030.

That growth is being felt here in our islands, leading to the creation of the Aloha Together Group — or ATG. It aims to build a stronger hair industry in Hawaiʻi by creating more opportunities for locals.

Vincent Holloway is ATG’s vice president of marketing and media. He’s also a graduate of the Hawaiʻi Institute of Hair Design and has been a barber for eight years.

He grew up in Brooklyn, New York, and is better known to his clients by his nickname — Smurff. HPR talked with Smurff about the growing hair industry in the state.

The family-friendly ATG Hawaii Hair and Lifestyle Expo takes place this Sunday at the Neal Blaisdell Center. For more information, click here.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Nov. 5, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. 
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at rsubiono@hawaiipublicradio.org.
