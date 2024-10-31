The Conversation: Invasive plant diseases; Hawaiʻi's haunted places
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- HPR's Catherine Cluett Pactol reports on the planned strikes of health care workers on Maui and Lānaʻi
- Plant pathologist Josiah Marquez discusses the Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture's hunt for invasive plant diseases | Full Story
- Master storyteller Lopaka Kapanui explains why certain Hawaiʻi sites are haunted| Full Story | Ghosts of Old Honolulu Walking Tour
- Writer J. Lincoln Fenn discusses the spooky inspiration behind her new book "The Nightmarchers" | Full Story