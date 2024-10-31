© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
To our Kaua‘i listeners: HPR-1 (89.9 KIPL) is off the air due to a power outage. We are investigating the problem and do not yet have an estimated return of service. Our digital streams are not affected.
The Conversation

The Conversation: Invasive plant diseases; Hawaiʻi's haunted places

By Russell Subiono,
Maddie Bender
Published October 31, 2024 at 11:09 AM HST
Tori DeJournett
/
Hawaiʻi Public Radio

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • HPR's Catherine Cluett Pactol reports on the planned strikes of health care workers on Maui and Lānaʻi
  • Plant pathologist Josiah Marquez discusses the Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture's hunt for invasive plant diseases | Full Story
  • Master storyteller Lopaka Kapanui explains why certain Hawaiʻi sites are haunted| Full Story | Ghosts of Old Honolulu Walking Tour
  • Writer J. Lincoln Fenn discusses the spooky inspiration behind her new book "The Nightmarchers" | Full Story
The Conversation AgricultureHealth CareEntertainment
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of <i>The Conversation</i> and host of HPR's <i>This Is Our Hawaiʻi </i>podcast.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is a producer on The Conversation.
