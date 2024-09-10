The Conversation: Civil discourse; Sweat science
- Timothy Shaffer, the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Chair of Civil Discourse at the University of Delaware, on maintaining civil discourse in an age of political polarization | Chaminade University event | Full Story
- HPR reporter Savannah Harriman-Pote on a new plan to fight misinformation during volcanic eruptions | Full Story
- University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa John A. Burns School of Medicine Dr. Neal Palafox on innovations in cervical cancer screening to save lives in the Pacific | Full Story
- University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa mechanical engineering professor Tyler Ray on new research leading to cheaper, faster sensor manufacturing, and the untapped potential of sweat | Full Story