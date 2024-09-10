You are what you sweat. What can we learn about our health and well-being?

Tyler Ray, a mechanical engineering professor at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, works on creating tiny sensors — about the size of a pencil eraser — that can measure sweat and tell us about our physical and mental health.

His lab recently developed a new method of creating sensors that avoids the need for a highly specialized and costly “clean room.” He spoke with The Conversation about this new process — and the untapped potential of sweat.

To read his findings, click here.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Sept. 10, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.