The Conversation: Labor strikes; Vanuatu's legal action on climate change
- Workers under the UNITE HERE union talk about staging a three-day strike over the weekend against the hotel chains Hilton, Hyatt and Marriott in cities across the country
- HPR producer Mark Ladao on the state of Hawaiʻi's hemp industry and uncertainty faced by growers
- HPR reporter Ashley Mizuo on the status of affordable housing projects across the state
- Attorney and writer Julian Aguon on Vanuatu's climate change case before the International Court of Justice | Get tickets to Aguon's talk
- Artist Meleanna Meyer on celebrations to kick off Hawaiian History Month and mark Queen Liliʻuokalani's 186th birthday