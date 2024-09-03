© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
To Our Kaua‘i Listeners: HPR-1 (88.9 KIPL) is back on the air! We're happy to be serving you!
The Conversation

The Conversation: Labor strikes; Vanuatu's legal action on climate change

By Catherine Cruz
Published September 3, 2024 at 11:21 AM HST
Pentecost Island is one of the 83 islands that make up the South Pacific nation of Vanuatu.
DiscoveryCampervans
/
WikiCommons
Pentecost Island is one of the 83 islands that make up the South Pacific nation of Vanuatu.
  • Workers under the UNITE HERE union talk about staging a three-day strike over the weekend against the hotel chains Hilton, Hyatt and Marriott in cities across the country
  • HPR producer Mark Ladao on the state of Hawaiʻi's hemp industry and uncertainty faced by growers
  • HPR reporter Ashley Mizuo on the status of affordable housing projects across the state
  • Attorney and writer Julian Aguon on Vanuatu's climate change case before the International Court of Justice | Get tickets to Aguon's talk
  • Artist Meleanna Meyer on celebrations to kick off Hawaiian History Month and mark Queen Liliʻuokalani's 186th birthday
Tags
The Conversation EnvironmentEconomyAgricultureHousing
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
More Episodes