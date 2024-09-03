© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
To Our Kaua‘i Listeners: HPR-1 (88.9 KIPL) is back on the air! We're happy to be serving you!

Thousands of local hotel workers begin strike after talks stall with top chains

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published September 3, 2024 at 3:36 PM HST
Strike lines are up at eight Hawaiʻi hotels — seven on Oʻahu and one on Kauaʻi. On Monday, the strike was in full view along Kalākaua Avenue in Waikīkī.

Over the Labor Day weekend, thousands of hotel workers began a three-day strike in several cities across the U.S. to press for higher wages and increased staffing after contract negotiations with major hotel chains Hyatt, Hilton and Marriott stalled.

UNITE HERE! Local 5 represents more than 5,000 workers at the eight local hotel properties. Their last strike occurred in 2018 when 2,700 hotel workers went on strike for 51 days.

Workers rallied at the Kyo-ya properties, which include the Moana Surfrider and Sheraton Princess Kaiulani Hotel, to draw attention to the labor contract dispute. HPR spoke to various workers taking part in the strike.

The strike lines were expected to end at midnight on Tuesday. The union said it hopes the walkout will prompt the hoteliers to come to the table with proposals more in line with the union's demands.

Members of Unite Here! Local 5 in Waikīkī for a recent strike vote.
The Conversation
Unions for local hotel workers and flight attendants entangled in contract disputes
Catherine Cruz

This interview aired on The Conversation on Sept. 3, 2024. 
Tags
The Conversation LaborTourismBusiness News
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
