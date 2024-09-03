Thousands of local hotel workers begin strike after talks stall with top chains

Strike lines are up at eight Hawaiʻi hotels — seven on Oʻahu and one on Kauaʻi. On Monday, the strike was in full view along Kalākaua Avenue in Waikīkī.

Over the Labor Day weekend, thousands of hotel workers began a three-day strike in several cities across the U.S. to press for higher wages and increased staffing after contract negotiations with major hotel chains Hyatt, Hilton and Marriott stalled.

UNITE HERE! Local 5 represents more than 5,000 workers at the eight local hotel properties. Their last strike occurred in 2018 when 2,700 hotel workers went on strike for 51 days.

Workers rallied at the Kyo-ya properties, which include the Moana Surfrider and Sheraton Princess Kaiulani Hotel, to draw attention to the labor contract dispute. HPR spoke to various workers taking part in the strike.

The strike lines were expected to end at midnight on Tuesday. The union said it hopes the walkout will prompt the hoteliers to come to the table with proposals more in line with the union's demands.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Sept. 3, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.