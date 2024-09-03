© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
To Our Kaua‘i Listeners: HPR-1 (88.9 KIPL) is back on the air! We're happy to be serving you!

Queen Liliʻuokalani's birthday kicks off Hawaiian History Month

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published September 3, 2024 at 3:06 PM HST
People gathered at Queen Lili’uokalaniʻs statue on Sep. 2 to honor her birthday.
Catherine Cruz
/
HPR
People gather at Queen Lili’uokalaniʻs statue on Sept. 2, 2024, to honor her birthday.

Hawaiian History Month kicked off this weekend with several events marking the 186th anniversary of the birthday of Hawaiʻi’s last monarch. A celebration at St. Andrew's Cathedral on Monday culminated in a march to ʻIolani Palace to share hula and chants to honor Queen Lili’uokalani on her birthday.

There was also a reenactment on palace grounds around the queen's women behind the Kū’ē Petitions, a collection of signatures of the queen's loyalists who opposed the overthrow and urged that she be reinstated. HPR talked to Meleanna Meyer, who helped organize the events at St. Andrew’s.

Various events will be held in September for Hawaiian History Month. For more information, click here.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Sept. 3, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. 
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
