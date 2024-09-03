Queen Liliʻuokalani's birthday kicks off Hawaiian History Month

Hawaiian History Month kicked off this weekend with several events marking the 186th anniversary of the birthday of Hawaiʻi’s last monarch. A celebration at St. Andrew's Cathedral on Monday culminated in a march to ʻIolani Palace to share hula and chants to honor Queen Lili’uokalani on her birthday.

There was also a reenactment on palace grounds around the queen's women behind the Kū’ē Petitions, a collection of signatures of the queen's loyalists who opposed the overthrow and urged that she be reinstated. HPR talked to Meleanna Meyer, who helped organize the events at St. Andrew’s.

Various events will be held in September for Hawaiian History Month. For more information, click here.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Sept. 3, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.