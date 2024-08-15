The Conversation: Gov. Green talks DNC, wildfire settlement; Petland to close
- Gov. Josh Green on the upcoming Democratic National Convention and the pending global settlement over claims filed by Maui wildfire victims
- HPR reporter Catherine Cluett Pactol on speaking with families displaced by the Aug. 8 fire who are among the first to move into housing at Ka Laʻi Ola
- Rich Matsui, grandson of the founder of Petland, talks about his family's decision to close their small business
- Kareem Weaver, co-founder and executive director of FULCRUM, promotes literacy with an upcoming film screening of "The Right to Read" | Tickets to the Aug. 16 screening
- Aloha Ballroom Company owner Tony Meredith says it's never too late to learn how to moonwalk | Join the Halloween Thriller flash mob on Oʻahu