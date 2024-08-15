Film screening in Honolulu explores the importance of childhood literacy

A new documentary film about childhood literacy — and illiteracy — called "The Right to Read" has a screening at the Doris Duke Theatre in Honolulu on Friday.

The Conversation spoke with film protagonist Kareem Weaver about the importance of promoting literacy for all children. Weaver is also the co-founder and executive director of FULCRUM, which partners with other organizations to improve childhood reading results.

"Kids have a right to a free and appropriate public education, and it's just a civil right," he said. "Everybody wants their kids to be all right, and they need basic things in their backpack of life to be able to do that, literacy skills at the top of the list."

The film talks about the importance of being able to read and the science behind teaching children how to read.

"I don't care what their background is, socially, economically, culturally or whatever, kids can learn to read if we teach them," Weaver said.

Following our interview Thursday morning, Weaver was scheduled to meet with the Hawaiʻi Board of Education to talk about his passion for making sure all of keiki learn to read and that no one gets left behind.

